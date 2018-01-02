Cops probing for murder after man’s NYE sex romp goes horribly wrong

Johor Baru South police chief Assistant Commissioner Shahurinain Jais (pic) said police have arrested two salesmen aged 46 and 39 at the Taman Setia police station last Sunday to help with investigations. — Bernama picPETALING JAYA, Jan 2 — A 30-year-old man was found dead in a budget hotel room in Taman Mount Austin, Johor Baru on New Year’s Eve, believed to be the result of a sexual act that went horribly wrong.

Police are now investigating the case as murder after initially classifying it as sudden death.

“Forensic investigators initially could not identify any clear physical signs of foul play.

“However, doctors later deduced from the autopsy that ligature strangulation was the cause of death,” Johor Baru South police chief Assistant Commissioner Shahurinain Jais told Malay Mail in a text message when contacted today.

He said police have arrested two salesmen aged 46 and 39 at the Taman Setia police station last Sunday to help with investigations. Both suspects have been remanded until January 7.

He added that one of them is suspected to have been the deceased’s sex partner.

“The older suspect, believed to be the victim’s partner, has a clean record, while the second suspect has two records for violating immigration laws,” Shahurinain said.

He related that police investigations showed the 46-year-old man and the 30-year-old man had checked into rooms 105 and 118 respectively at the hotel around 4.50pm last Friday.

Shahurinain said closed-circuit television recordings obtained from the hotel revealed the 46-year-old was in room 105 for about 30 minutes after checking in, before somebody else arrived.

“The victim was recorded walking into the suspect’s room, where we believe they later engaged in homosexual intercourse,” Shahurinain said.

The CCTV recordings also showed the two suspects removing the victim’s body moments later.

“They duo could be see carrying the victim’s lifeless body from room 105 to 118, where he was later found on Sunday morning,” the senior policeman said.

Shahurinain said police are still investigating the motive behind the alleged murder.