Cops probe five Facebook users over postings against Johor polo challenge

Khairy Jamaluddin (second right) plays in the national polo team against Brunei at the Putrajaya Equestrian Park. ― Bernama pic JOHOR BARU, Aug 25 — Police are investigating several Facebook accounts for alleged offensive postings towards members of the Johor royalty related to Malaysia’s recent polo match win against Brunei in the SEA Games.

Malay Mail learnt the comments from five Facebook account holders were directed towards the Tunku Mahkota of Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim and his younger brother, the Tunku Temenggong of Johor, Tunku Idris Sultan Ibrahim.

Initial investigations showed the comments were posted in the popular sports news Sukan Star Facebook page under the title “SEA Games 2017 polo match between Malaysia and Brunei”.

The comments deemed insulting in nature stemmed from a proposal by Tunku Ismail for a polo match between the Malaysian squad and the Royal Johor Polo Club via the official Facebook page of the Johor Southern Tigers last month.

Tunku Ismail himself is a long-time skilled polo player who has taken part in world-class events.

The comments were discovered by the Johor police commercial crimes department after a report was lodged on Wednesday regarding the postings.

No arrest have been made at press time.

Police are investigating the case under of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, where those found guilty could face a maximum fine of RM50,000, a one-year jail sentence or both.

Yesterday the national polo team, with Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin as a member, was on track for gold after notching a 13-2 win over Singapore at the Putrajaya Equestrian Park.

Meanwhile, the Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar accused Khairy yesterday of trying to claim credit for Malaysia’s win against Singapore.

The Sultan accused Khairy on Facebook of asking a player to fake injury so he could play at the last minute and appear as the leading man of the moment.

“Today they played against Singapore. When the team was already winning, he came on and asked the performing player to pretend to be injured,” Sultan Ibrahim wrote on the Johor Southern Tigers Facebook page.

This is the first time the Sultan has publicly criticised Khairy, who had also been the subject of criticism by Tunku Ismail.

Tunku Ismail had repeatedly labelled Khairy an opportunist, claiming the Umno Youth leader to be a manipulative politician who used sports to boost his own popularity.