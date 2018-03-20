Cops on polls duty to get half of allowance up front

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi during a meeting with police personnel from various states at Royal Malaysia Police College in Cheras March 20, 2018. ―Picture by Hari AnggaraKUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — Policemen working during the 14th general election (GE14) will receive 50 per cent of their special allowance in advance and before they are sent to their designated areas, said Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The deputy prime minister announced this today during a meeting with police personnel from various states at Royal Malaysia Police College in Cheras.

He said the remainder should also be paid within 30 days of their election duties ending

Ahmad Zahid then added that this was an order and not a recommendation.

“The allocation has already reached the Home Ministry; don’t keep it... pay them early,” he said while smiling and looking at Home Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Alwi Ibrahim, who was present.

The deputy prime minister then turned his humour to the police personnel in attendance.

“Make sure the money reaches your spouse and kids, so that they are taken care of while you people are on duty... Don’t you not give them.”

Ahmad Zahid went on to express satisfaction with the police's state of preparedness for the general election.

“I can tell you, our preparations for the upcoming election is at 100 per cent now. This is important for me to highlight, so that the people know that they can exercise their rights without fear.

“From my closed-door meeting today with all the department heads, I can tell you, we are ready with our assets too,” he said.

He then reminded policemen to strive for respect rather than intimidation while providing security for the polls.

“We have to be fair to the people but strict in conducting job. No fear but fair,” he stressed.

During his speech, Ahmad Zahid also highlighted that he has instructed the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to look into complaints that some policemen were being passed up for promotions.

He said he directed the IGP to ensure no officer, at any level, were being overlooked.

Ahmad Zahid ended his speech by telling the attendees that this might be his last meeting with them before the election, in his latest hint about the proximity of the polls.

The general election must be called on or before June 24, failing which Parliament will automatically be dissolved and polls held within 60 days.