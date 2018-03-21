Cops: No new leads in Pantai Dalam flat death, probe still ongoing

On January 15, victim S. Sathiswaran died at the Seri Pantai People’s Housing Project (PPR) in Pantai Dalam from severe head injuries after he was killed by a chair thrown from the upper floor. — Picture by Ahmad ZamzahuriKUALA LUMPUR, March 21 ― The probe into the death of a 15-year-old student who was killed by a falling chair thrown from the upper levels of a flat in Pantai Dalam two months ago is still ongoing.

Police say they have yet to uncover any fresh leads, but stressed that investigations will still continue.

City police chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said throughout the investigations, a 23-year-old woman was arrested based on the chemistry report obtained.

“However the suspect did not provide a confession during her custody and investigations are still ongoing,” he said in a statement.

Mazlan said investigators from Bukit Aman also employed Digital Voice Stress Analysis (DVSA) to interrogate the suspect but the results were also negative.

DVSA is a technology that uses a digital readout to evaluate and measure the stress levels of the speaker.

He said the suspect was subsequently handed a court bond under Section 118 of the Criminal Procedure Code by the Kuala Lumpur Magistrate Court on March 16.

Satiswaran, a Form Three student of SMK La Salle in Petaling Jaya, and his mother, S. Kasthurivai, 45, were about to enter Block 102 at the Seri Pantai PPR when the incident occurred at 8.30pm.

The case was initially classified under Section 304 A of the Penal Code for causing death by negligence but was later reclassified under Section 302 for murder.