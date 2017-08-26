Kuala Lumpur 23°C, Thunderstorm

Cops nab two more suspects over murder of police officer

Saturday August 26, 2017
Kedah CID chief SAC Mior Farid Alathrash Wahid said yesterday the two suspects, aged 36 and 37, were held in Alor Setar and Jitra yesterday. ― Picture by KE OoiKedah CID chief SAC Mior Farid Alathrash Wahid said yesterday the two suspects, aged 36 and 37, were held in Alor Setar and Jitra yesterday. ― Picture by KE OoiALOR SETAR, Aug 26 — Police have arrested two more suspects over the murder of a junior police officer of the Bukit Aman CID in Changlun, on Aug 18, raising to nine the number of suspects caught so far.

Kedah CID chief SAC Mior Farid Alathrash Wahid said yesterday the two suspects, aged 36 and 37, were held in Alor Setar and Jitra yesterday.

“The two self-employed men have been placed under remand up to Aug 31,” he added.

The police officer, Sub-Inspector Abu Hashim Ismail, was shot dead at a house of a friend in Taman Sri Hosba at 10.25 pm last Friday. — Bernama

