Cops nab two college students, seize drugs worth RM37,440

Thursday January 4, 2018
03:42 PM GMT+8

Sarawak Narcotics CID chief Supt Sahar Abd Latif said the students aged 19 and 20 were apprehended in a raid at 2.30pm based on complaints by the people and intelligence information. — AFP picSarawak Narcotics CID chief Supt Sahar Abd Latif said the students aged 19 and 20 were apprehended in a raid at 2.30pm based on complaints by the people and intelligence information. — AFP picKUCHING, Jan 4 — Police have detained two college students after finding various types of drugs estimated to be worth RM37,440 in a raid at a house in Jalan Stutong, here yesterday.

Sarawak Narcotics CID chief Supt Sahar Abd Latif said the students aged 19 and 20 were apprehended in a raid at 2.30pm based on complaints by the people and intelligence information.

He said police found a plastic container believed to be containing 18.8 grammes of ketamine as well as 114 gm of ecstasy pills in the house.

“On further inspection, police also found several silver plastic packets containing fruit juice mixed with ecstasy powder weighing 162 grammes as well as 78.5 grammes of Erimin 5 pills,” he said in a statement here today.

Sahar said police also seized a Perodua Kelisa, a Yamaha R2 motorcycle as well as RM1,208 in cash and according to him, both suspects admitted to trafficking drugs since the middle of last year.

He said both suspects were detained for further investigations under Section 39 and 39A (1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama

