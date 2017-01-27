Last updated Friday, January 27, 2017 7:55 pm GMT+8

Cops nab Thaipusam vigilante Facebook group creator

Friday January 27, 2017
06:04 PM GMT+8

Police have arrested the creator of a Facebook group that threatened to spray paint the bodies of Hindu women who dress ‘inappropriately’ during Thaipusam. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Thaipusam Spraying GroupPolice have arrested the creator of a Facebook group that threatened to spray paint the bodies of Hindu women who dress ‘inappropriately’ during Thaipusam. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Thaipusam Spraying GroupKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — The police have arrested today the creator of a Facebook group that threatened to spray paint the bodies of Hindu women who dress “inappropriately” during the Thaipusam festival.

In a report by The Star Online, Selangor police chief Comm Datuk Seri Abdul Samah Mat said the suspect, a 29-year-old man from Seberang Jaya, was arrested last night at around 9.20 pm.

“We have applied to remand the suspect to help with our investigations,” he was quoted saying.

Abdul Samah had earlier this month assured the public that the police will maintain security during the festival, celebrated with processions towards temples such as in Batu Caves and George Town.

He also urged the public to inform them of any relevant information regarding the group.

The public Facebook group called “Thaipusam Spraying Group” was recently created by one “Henry Barnabas”, with more than 140 members at the time of writing.

