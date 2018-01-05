Cops nab taxi driver in RM110 armed robbery

Penang Criminal Investigation Department Chief Datuk Zainol Samah (left) along with few other officers show the firearm and live bullets that were seized from a robber at the press conference yesterday. — Picture by Sayuti ZainudinGEORGE TOWN, Jan 5 — A taxi driver who robbed RM100 from a 24-hour convenience store at gunpoint last night was arrested by the police this morning.

The 35-year-old man had entered a 7-Eleven store on Jalan Bagan Luar, Butterworth at about 11.32pm last night on the pretext of buying bread.

After he paid for the bread, he whipped out a revolver and demanded that the cashier at the store hand over all the cash in the counter.

The suspect then went behind the counter and grabbed the cash from the cashier machine before rushing off and escaped in a black car.

Penang Criminal Investigations Department chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Datuk Zainol Abdul Samah said the cashier wrote down the number plate of the car and reported the incident to the police.

“ASP Mohd Yusof led a team from the D9 Unit of the SPU district police headquarters to conduct a raid at a house in Kampung Nagalilit Padang Serai, Kedah and arrested the suspect there,” he told a press conference at the Penang police headquarters here.

The police also seized a Smith & Wesson revolver along with six live bullets which was tucked behind the suspect’s waist.

“We conducted further checks on the suspect’s car and found a bag containing 14 bullets and a gun holster in the car,” he said.

Further investigations revealed that the suspect was also involved in two other armed robberies at 7-Eleven outlets in Butterworth yesterday.

Zainol said the suspect admitted to the robberies and that he will be remanded tomorrow.

The case will be investigated under Section 392 or 397 of the Penal Code for armed robbery and also Section 8 of the Firearms Act 1971 (Heavier Penalties) for unlawful possession of firearms.

Both offences carry jail sentences of up to 14 years with whipping.