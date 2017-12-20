Cops nab step-granddad for allegedly sexually assaulting girl aged five

Subang Jaya deputy police chief Supt Choo Lily said following investigations, police had arrested the suspect from his home yesterday. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — A 66-year-old man was arrested after he was alleged to have sexually assaulted his step-granddaughter while she was under his care in USJ9, Subang Jaya on Monday.

The discovery was made by the five-year-old victim’s father, after picking his daughter up from the suspect’s home at around noon that day.

Subang Jaya deputy police chief Supt Choo Lily said the father had later, while giving her a bath, smelled a foul odour coming from his daughter’s genital areas.

She said the father then got his elder daughter to examine the victim’s body, who found white-coloured liquid around her younger sibling’s genitals.

“The victim then complained to her elder sister she was experiencing pain in her genital region.

“She then claimed her grandfather had touched her body all over and even inserted an object into her genitals,” she said.

Choo said the family then lodged a report, before rushing the victim to Shah Alam Hospital for a medical examination.

“Doctors who examined her said they found the victim’s hymen to still be intact and not torn, with no signs of penetration.

“There were no obvious signs of injury on the victim’s body either,” she said.

Choo said following investigations police had arrested the suspect, who is the step-father of the victim’s mother’s, from his home yesterday and were granted a seven-day remand over him to facilitate investigations.

She said the victim will be sent to the Child Interview Centre to receive the necessary counselling following the ordeal.

The case is being investigated for physical sexual assault on a child, under the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.