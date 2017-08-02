Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Cops nab six customs officers for allegedly helping secret society to smuggle drugs

Wednesday August 2, 2017
Police have arrested six customs officers for allegedly a helping secret society in traffciking drugs. — iStock.com pic via AFPPolice have arrested six customs officers for allegedly a helping secret society in traffciking drugs. — iStock.com pic via AFPKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 ― Six Royal Malaysian Customs officers have been arrested over the past two days for alleged involvement in helping a secret society to smuggle drugs into the country.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Mohmad Salleh, when contacted, confirmed the arrests.

“Yes, we have arrested them and will conduct further investigations,” he said.

The officers, who were based at the KL International Airport, were alleged to have received money from the society for “allowing” various types of drugs and other raw substances to be processed as drugs, to enter the country at least over the past one year.

It is learnt that investigations would be done under the Security Offences Act (Special Measures) (Sosma) 2012.

Meanwhile, Customs director-general Datuk Seri T. Subromaniam said the department would not compromise with its personnel who abused their powers. ― Bernama

