Cops nab man in fake investment scheme involving RM31m in losses

KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 ― The federal police have detained a man who is believed to be among the major suspects in a crude palm oil investment scheme involving RM31 million in losses.

Bukit Aman Commercial CID chief, Datuk Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said the 35-year-old suspect was detained about 6pm yesterday at a housing estate in the federal capital.

He said the police also seized a luxury car, two high-powered motorcycles, land grant and RM53,035.

“The man's role was to handle the accounts of the investment company and he is a son of the main suspect,” he added in a statement here today.

Acryl Sani said the police received 248 police reports on the investment scheme. ― Bernama