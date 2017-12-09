Cops nab Jamal Yunos over Zaid Ibrahim hammer stunt (VIDEO)

Screengrab shows Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos (in blue) being arrested by the police at Putra World Trade Centre. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Abd RazakKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — Datuk Seri Jamal Yunos has been taken into police custody after the Sungai Besar Umno chief smashed an effigy of political foe Datuk Zaid Ibrahim at the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC).

“I’ve been arrested by the police. At PWTC and being taken to the Dang Wangi IPD,” the flamboyant politician said in a WhatsApp text message to the media at about 8pm.

Dang Wangi district police chief Assistant Commissioner Shaharuddin Abdullah confirmed the arrest to The Star daily, adding that Jamal would be investigated for intentional insult aimed to provoke a breach of peace under Section 504 of the Penal Code, and insulting behaviour under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act.

The Penal Code provision is punishable with a maximum jail term up to two years and a fine while the Minor Offences Act provision carries a fine of up to RM100.

The Star also reported Jamal saying he was arrested “in relation to the Zaid Ibrahim issue”.

Jamal who was among thousands of delegates at the just-concluded 71st Umno general assembly had reportedly vowed to “personally hunt down” Zaid if the authorities failed to take action against the former de facto law minister for the latter’s critical remarks against the royal institution.

According to news reports, Jamal then used a sledgehammer and destroyed effigies of the DAP politician.