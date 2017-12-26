Cops nab Indonesian for alleged three-year long molest

Kajang police chief Assistant Commissioner Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof during the press conference in Kajang December 26, 2017. ― Picture by Shafwan ZaidonKAJANG, Dec 26 — Police have arrested an Indonesian man, 56, who was accused by the daughter of his Malaysian business partner of sexually harassing her for the past three years.

Kajang police chief Assistant Commissioner Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof said the man was arrested at his home in Cheras Hartamas last Friday, a day after the 16-year-old girl filed the report allegedly after the latest episode.

“The suspect had entered the victim’s room and began chatting before turning aggressive by strangling her after she rejected his advance by groping her buttocks,” Ahmad Dzaffir related to a news conference here today.

“The victim managed to summon the courage to lodge a report after the suspect invited her to have sex several times and attempted to sexually harass her sister,” he added.

He said the teenager and her eight-year-old sister had been placed in the temporary care for the past few weeks while her father and stepmother were outstation.

Their birth mother, a Vietnamese, has since returned to her home country.

Ahmad Dzaffir said the girl had accused her father’s business partner of making lewd remarks, inappropriate gestures and groping her whenever they met since 2014.