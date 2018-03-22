Cops nab housebreaking, school burglary suspects

Perak CID chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Yahya Abd Rahman (second left) and Ipoh police chief ACP Mohd Ali Tamby (third left) at a press conference in Ipoh March 22, 2018. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, March 22 — Police said today they have crippled two major syndicates involved in housebreaking and school burglaries.

Nine men and four women, including two Vietnamese women, aged between 22 and 55 were arrested during the operation conducted from March 12 to 19 in and around Ipoh, Chemor and also Jalan Pudu, Kuala Lumpur.

Perak CID chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Yahya Abd Rahman said with the arrest, police have solved 35 housebreaking cases and eight school burglary cases.

“The first syndicate, called ‘Geng Vios Putih’, comprised five men and two Vietnamese women, who were believed to be the suspect’s girlfriends.

“The second group, called ‘Geng Jimmy’ is made up of four men and two women,” he said at a press conference.

Yahya added all the suspects had several criminal records on housebreaking, drug abuse, theft, and robbery, while the two Vietnamese who were working as guest relation officers did not possess valid traveling documents.

“The ‘Geng Vios Putih’ has been active in housebreaking activities since the beginning of the year in the area around Taman Rishah, Bercham, Simpang Pulai, Menglembu, Kampung Tawas, Ampang Baru, Tambun, Pasir Puteh and Kampung Rapat,” he said.

“Meanwhile the ‘Geng Jimmy’ has been breaking into schools in the area around Ampang Baru, Pekan Bharu, Pasir Puteh, Sungai Senam, Manjoi and Kampung Rapat,” Yahya added.

Yahya also said police seized several laptops, jewelleries, smartphones, digital single-lens reflex cameras, car keys, various types of bags and many more items worth more than RM400,000.

The case is being investigated under Section 457 and 411 of the Penal Code for housebreaking and possessing stolen goods.

Upon conviction, suspects could face maximum 14 years imprisonment under Section 457 and five years jail under Section 411.

Yahya also urges victims of house break-ins to come forward to the Ipoh Police District (IPD) Criminal Department to help identify the items which were seized.

“Victims could contact IPD Criminal Unit Chief DSP Rasd Ariffin at 019-7586006 over this matter,” he said.