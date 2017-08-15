Cops nab another seven over PPBM forum riot

The Nothing to Hide 2.0 forum in Shah Alam on Sunday featuring Dr Mahathir was disrupted by some people who set off flares and threw shoes towards the stage, leading to a mass brawl. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — Seven men have been arrested in relation to the riot at a forum by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) last week.

According to the Star Online news portal, Selangor CID chief Senior Asst Comm Fadzil Ahmat said the group aged from 20 to 30 were detained yesterday.

Fadzil said police will apply to remand the group while more are being sought over the incident.

“We believe they might have been involved in the commotion during the forum,” he was quoted as saying

The riot was believed to have broken out after a question on the 1985 Memali incident from Dr Mahathir’s time as prime minister, in which PAS leader Ibrahim Mahmud @ Ibrahim Libya, 13 villagers and four police officers were killed.

Three youths were previously remanded for four days in an investigation under the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012 in connection to rioting and possession of weapons.