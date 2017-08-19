Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Cops nab 52 teenagers, two boys in ‘Ops Basikal Lajak’

Saturday August 19, 2017
07:27 AM GMT+8

JOHOR BARU, Aug 19 ― Police detained 54 youngsters, including two boys, aged five and six, in  an operation codenamed “Ops Basikal Lajak”, at Dataran Cahaya Kulai, near Kulai, today.

Johor Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said those detained included three primary school students, 48 secondary school students and a college student.

“In the three-hour operation, which began from 5pm till 8pm, police inspected 72 types of bicycles and 54 summonses were issued,” he said in a statement last night.

He said 60 of the bicycles had been modified. ― Bernama

