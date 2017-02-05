Cops monitoring drug activities involving school students, IGP says

IGP Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar said the students involved in drugs were those who had earlier on been involved with secret societies and gangsterism. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA NERANG, Feb 5 — Police have always been monitoring school students involved in drug abuse so as to curb the menace, said Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar.

He said based on police records, there had been syndicates trying to recruit school students to distribute drugs to other students.

“Actually, they (the students involved) are not traffickers but paid a token by the syndicates...even an ice cream can do.

“However, the situation is still under control so far, and we are closely monitoring such activities for further action to be taken.”

Khalid said this to reporters after the launching of the national-level ‘Jom Ke Sekolah’ 2017 programme by Education Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Dato Syeikh Ahmad, here, today.

According to him, the students involved in drugs were those who had earlier on been involved with secret societies and gangsterism.

“Police are also focusing on students involved with ketum abuse and IS militant elements trying to influence the thinking of students,” he said.

Khalid noted that last year, there were 113 drug cases involving students in Kedah, while eight cases were recorded in January, this year.

Earlier, in his speech, he said police involvement in school areas through their appointed school liaison officers (PPS), hopefully could curb the problem of misconduct among students and their involvement in criminal activities.

“I want these officers (PPS) to be more active, creative and innovative in tackling disciplinary problems among students towards producing disciplined and highly exemplary citizens.

“We also want to see students’ involvement in the Police Cadet Corps not just not to fill up the co-curricular requirement, but also for them to be the ‘ears and eyes’ of their school and the police in reporting on criminal acts involving fellow students,” he said.

Also present at the event were Kedah police chief, Datuk Asri Yusoff and state Education director, Datuk Azuyah Hassan. — Bernama