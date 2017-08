Cops make arrest over slaying of policeman inside police station

Lance Corporal Valentino Mesa was found dead by fellow officers at the Pinggiran Subang Jaya police station stabbed and a gunshot wound to his head early yesterday. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 — Police have detained a suspect over the fatal shooting of a lance corporal at a Subang Jaya police station.

Selangor police chief Datuk Mazlan Mansor said the suspect, a 34-year-old man, was arrested yesterday, according to national news agency Bernama.

Lance Corporal Valentino Mesa, 29, was found dead by fellow officers at the Pinggiran Subang Jaya police station stabbed and a gunshot wound to his head early yesterday.

His service weapon was also missing.

MORE TO COME