Cops looking into police station negligence after detainee dies by hanging

Sunday March 25, 2018
07:21 PM GMT+8

The police are investigating the death of a detainee who was found hanged at the Selama police station lock-up on March 17. — AFP picThe police are investigating the death of a detainee who was found hanged at the Selama police station lock-up on March 17. — AFP picSELAMA, March 25 — The police are investigating the death of a detainee who was found hanged at the Selama police station lock-up on March 17.

Two policemen found the 39-year-old man dead about 9.30am.

Selama police chief, DSP Loo Lian Lay said however, the incident was believed to have occurred due to negligence and irresponsible policemen on duty.

“We have classified the case as sudden death, and the investigation is being conducted by the Integrity and Standards Compliance Department and Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission,” he told a press conference after the 211th Police Day celebrations at the district police headquarters here today.

The man was detained under Section 15(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 3(1) of the Dangerous Drugs (Special Preventive Measures) Act 1985. — Bernama

