Cops looking for trader in connection with sale of card bearing king’s name

BACHOK, Jan 23 — A 66-year-old trader is being sought by the police in connection with the sale of identification cards, which are similar to MyKad, that bear the name of the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V and the Pertubuhan Kerabat D’Raja Kelantan Al-Muhammadi.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Dr Ab Rahman Ismail said the police were able to identify the suspect following a report lodged by a victim recently.

He said the modus operandi of the suspect was to show the card that belonged to him to unsuspecting individuals and if they were interested, they too could have the card.

“What is required is just two passport size photographs. The suspect did not request for fixed amount, but up to the victims to pay how much for the card,” he added.

He said the suspect, who is believed to be operating alone, would contact the buyer after a certain period to hand over the card, which contained a chip and registration number.

Ab Rahman said this to reporters after visiting the flood evacuation centre at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Pak Badol here today.

He said to convince the victims, the suspect used the names of members of the Kelantan palace and that holders of the card would get special treatment when dealing with government agencies.

Police believed that more than 10 people have been conned by the man.

Yesterday, the Pertubuhan Kerabat D’Raja Kelantan Al-Muhammadi issued a

warning to all quarters not to use the name of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V or the organisation for personal interests.

Its president Tengku Abdul Halim Sultan Ibrahim said using fake name cards bearing the name of His Majesty and having royal symbols had been detected since 2012 but now appeared to have gained further traction since Sultan Muhammad V was installed as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

In another development, Ab Rahman said the search and rescue operation for Maahad Tahfiz Sains Al-Muhammadi student, Mohd Aiman Che Hashim, 15, who disappeared while bathing near Pantai Kampung Nipah last Saturday would continue. — Bernama