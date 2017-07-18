Cops investigating news portal’s report of roadside sex in Nibong Tebal

Online news portal Penang Post has published a story of a couple engaged in sex outdoors beside a highway in Nibong Tebal. — Reuters file picGEORGE TOWN, July 18 — Penang police are looking into an online news outlet that ran an article purporting that a couple was engaged in sex outdoors beside a highway in Nibong Tebal.

State police chief Commissioner Datuk Chuah Ghee Lye said the investigation will be on the alleged sex act as well as on the news portal.

“If the news is true, we would like to know where the couple lives as the reporter of the article claimed to have met the couple in Jelutong and the couple can be charged for public indecency,” he told reporters today.

However, if the article is found to be false, Chuah said the federal Internet regulator will be informed to take action against the portal.

The police have investigated and found the domain name of the portal, Penang Post, was registered in Azerbaijan and its web hosts are in Pennsylvania, the United States.

Chuah said police have also contacted the news outlet but have yet to receive any reply.

The portal published an article on July 16 titled “Penang couple apologise after they were caught having sex by side of motorway” including a photo purportedly of the couple having sex.

The article claimed a motorist saw the couple having sex by the side of the highway and had stopped to tell them off.

It claimed the couple had ignored the motorist so the motorist took a picture of them having sex and later even followed them to their home, reportedly in Jelutong, Penang.

The article writer, who is unnamed, claimed to have met with the couple at their home in Jelutong and that the couple apologised for their action while claiming that they were “incredibly horny and wanted to have sex right there”.