Cops investigating case of cousins forced to perform oral sex

BY KENNETH TEE

Tuesday December 26, 2017
01:54 PM GMT+8

Kajang police chief Assistant Commissioner Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof flanked by Kajang Criminal Investigations Department chief DSP Rodney Pasla Harris during the press conference in Kajang December 26, 2017. ― Picture by Shafwan ZaidonKajang police chief Assistant Commissioner Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof flanked by Kajang Criminal Investigations Department chief DSP Rodney Pasla Harris during the press conference in Kajang December 26, 2017. ― Picture by Shafwan ZaidonKAJANG, Dec 26 — Two brothers aged four and six have accused their male cousin, 13, of forcing them into oral sex at his home in Ivory Residence in Puncak Saujana Kajang earlier this month.

Kajang police chief Assistant Commissioner Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof said the 35-year-old father of the two brothers filed a complaint last Friday after his sons related the December 12 incident to him.

Ahmad Dzaffir said the 13-year-old boy was said to have first forced his cousins to perform oral sex on him, adding that he committed the act on them later.

The senior policeman said the teenager’s mother was supposed to be caring for her nephews at her house.

The teenager is expected to be taken to the district police station by his parents to surrender himself later today.

