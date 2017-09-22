Cops incinerate RM23m worth of drugs in Selangor

Narcotics officers package the drugs to be transported for incineration at Port Dickson, Negri Sembilan. SHAH ALAM, Sept 22 — Selangor police destroyed RM23 million worth of drugs that were seized in the state, yesterday.

The drugs seized in operations from 1990 until 2014 were transported by van to the premises of a specialised contractor at Bukit Pelandok in Port Dickson, Negri Sembilan where it was burned.

The drugs consisted of 595.39kg of cannabis, 189kg of methamphetamine and 60kg of diazepam. The other drugs were opium, heroin, erimin 5, esctasy, ketamine, morphine, caffeine, pseudoepherine, diphenhydramine and methadone.

Selangor police chief Commissioner Datuk Mazlan Mansor said this was the second phase of drug disposal. The first one was in January when more than RM4million worth of drugs were incinerated.

He said they would continue with the war against drugs and work towards a drug-free state.

“Drug seized in all cases solved and referred to court will be destroyed as per our standard operating procedures. This is to ensure the substances do not return to the market.

“We have got the services of a professional contractor who specialises in disposal of such substances,” he said.

Mazlan said the department arrested 12,931 people for drug related offences and uncovered RM73mil worth of of drugs this year until August.

Among those picked up were 226 students, including secondary schoolboys, aged 16 and above.

He said cannabis, heroin and methamphetamine were popular drugs with students.

Mazlan said they held meetings every three months with the state education department to discuss problems faced by students after reports that Selangor topped the list of troubled schools.

He said 77 civil servants and 817 foreigners were also nabbed, while 584 traffickers arrested.