Cops identify three suspects who allegedly attacked ambulance driver

IPOH, Dec 18 — Police have identified three suspects who are believed to be part of a mat rempit group that attacked an ambulance driver in Taiping in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

The group reportedly dragged the 53-year-old ambulance driver from his vehicle and beat him up at around 1.40am on Sunday, near the Taiping Utara toll plaza heading to the North-South Expressway.

The group’s actions were allegedly triggered by the driver asking the group to make way for the ambulance at a traffic light.

“One of the suspects will be handed over to police by their parents tonight,” said acting Taiping police chief Supt Razlam Ab Hamid in a statement earlier today.

Razlam said police have identified two other suspects and are currently tracking them down.

The case is being investigated for rioting under Section 147 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum two-year prison sentence and a fine, or both, upon conviction.

According to a Malay daily, the accident happened while the driver, a medical assistant, and a nurse were moving a patient from the Parit Buntar hospital to the Taiping Hospital.

Upon arriving at an intersection, they met a mat rempit group that was blocking the road.

Using a loudspeaker, the driver asked the group to give way. This only angered the group and they began ramming the ambulance.

The group then reportedly dragged him out of the vehicle and punched his face and body.

The driver lodged a police report in Taiping before heading to Parit Buntar to seek medical assistance.

He required four stitches for a gash on his right eyebrow.