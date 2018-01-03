Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

Cops hunt for knife used in JB petrol station murder

Wednesday January 3, 2018
10:38 PM GMT+8

Tools

Mohd Khalil (right) said the weapon had been disposed somewhere along a road in Desaru, Kota Tinggi. — Picture by Roslan KhamisMohd Khalil (right) said the weapon had been disposed somewhere along a road in Desaru, Kota Tinggi. — Picture by Roslan KhamisJOHOR BAHRU, Jan 3 — Police are searching for the weapon, believed to be a knife, used to stab a man in a murder at a petrol station in Taman Pelangi here last Dec 17.

Johor police chief Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd said based on investigation conducted on the main suspect, who was involved in two robbery cases  in Kualai and Batu Pahat districts, the weapon had been disposed somewhere along a road in Desaru, Kota Tinggi.

“Police are identifying the location where the suspect was believed to have disposed off the knife, believed to have been used to stab the victim,” he said, adding that the police would submit the completed investigation papers (IPs) on the case to the prosecution for further action.

He told this to reporters after witnessing the handing-over of duties by Datuk Azman Ayob, who has been transferred to Kuala Lumpur to head the Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department, to the new Johor Criminal Investigation Department head SAC Kamaluddin Kasim here today.

Meanwhile, he said police were finalising the IPs on the case involving the selling of fake state awards and bogus Datukships, dubbed “Ops Darjah”, before submitting the papers to the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC).

“This is among the high profile cases recorded in the fourth quarter of last year, apart from the petrol station murder case,” he added. — Bernama

