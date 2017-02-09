Cops: Gangsters financed by VIPs

Datuk Seri Mohmad Salled holds the seized rifle. Second from right is city police chief Datuk Amar Singh. ― Malay Mail pic KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 ― A Datuk Seri and four Datuks involved in politics were recently nabbed over their involvement with violent gangs.

Police warned more gang members will be picked up soon.

The Datuk Seri, a businessman in his 50s, was picked up on January 27. He was the leader of Gang 24 in Penang and was linked to the murder of Datuk Ong Teik Kwong, who was allegedly shot by his bodyguard near the Penang Bridge on December 1.

“He has a money-lending business and ran an ice cube company,” a police source in the thick of the investigations revealed.

“The Datuk Seri financed the Penang gang and gave out instructions to the members.”

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigations Department director Datuk Seri Mohmad Salled said the four Datuks, in their 40s and 50s, were ranking members of Gang 360 Devan ― a splinter group of Gang 36. They were arrested at various locations in Kuala Lumpur last Friday.

They were among 38 gang members, aged 19 to 62, who were picked up.

Police seized eight pistols, a rifle, 768 bullets, 10.8kg of heroin and 20.9kg of amphetamines during the arrests.

“The four Datuks are involved in a political party and hold positions at the lower levels. But in the gang, they were well-positioned and gave out instructions,” he said.

Mohmad said the five VIPs were among 114 arrested by federal police Special Task Force for Organised Crime, the Special Task Force for Anti-Vice Gaming and Gangsterism, and the Special Tactic and Intelligence Narcotic Group elite groups as part of Ops Cantas Khas since 2015.

The other suspects were from various gangs, including Gang 04 in Penang, Gang 21 Jaban in Johor, Gang Latino Dago which was active in the Klang Valley and Gang William from Pahang.

A Datuk linked to the now-defunct Gang 21 Jaban was also nabbed in 2015.

“He was involved in importing traditional items and cosmetics from India. He funded the gang when they were active,” Mohmad said.

During raids over the past two years, police seized:

― 22 semi-automatic pistols.

― a rifle equipped with a silencer and a scope.

― 916 live bullets.

― drugs worth about RM1.75 million.

― RM167,193 in cash.

― two vehicles (Toyota Fortuner and Mazda CX-5).

― jewellery.

Mohmad said at least 23 cases, involving six high-profile murders, had been solved following the arrests.

The suspects were also involved in several cases of assault, extortion, kidnapping and house break-ins.

“Members of the public were concerned over their safety following a series of violent crimes. We decided drastic action was needed and we went full force in taking these criminals down,” he said.

Among the more notable cases solved was the murder of Datin Wong Siu Ling in Bukit OUG last July.

“We arrested 10 people from Gang 04 in Sungai Siput, who were then charged with murder. We also seized the alleged murder weapon during the arrest,” he said.

The murders of ranking Gang Satu Hati members in January and July last year, committed by rival Gang 360 Devan, were also solved, Mohmad said.

Most of the gang members were detained under the Prevention of Crime Act (1959) and Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012.

Mohmad said the operations would continue as they were tracking more gang members.

“We won't stop until we are satisfied with the level of safety. We are working with our foreign counterparts to hunt those on the run,” he said.