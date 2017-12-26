Cops foil synthetic drug distribution syndicates

City Narcotic Crime Investigations Department chief Assistant Commissioner Adnan Azizon said the department managed to stop syndicates active in distributing the drugs which have been mixed with ordinary refreshments to be sold to consumers. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 — Police have successfully crippled two synthetic drug distribution syndicates that supplied drug-laced beverages to entertainment outlets in the city.

“They add crushed powder from drug pills into these pre-packaged drinks after tearing their seals before re-sealing them.

“They then resell to entertainment premises around RM250 for each packets,” he said.

He said both syndicates operated independently and investigations are ongoing to determine the origins of the drug.

In the first case, investigators obtained tip-offs and raided a condominium in Jalan Pria, Taman Maluri last Friday.

During the raid, three suspects including a Vietnamese couple aged between 23 and 54, were detained at their home.

Police also discovered 60 small green lime juice packets believed to be laced with MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy, kept inside a brown cardboard box along with 24 small bottles filled with syabu.

Initial investigations revealed the local suspect, 54, had eight previous convictions in various drug offences and both Vietnamese suspects have entered Malaysia several years ago.

In a separate case, acting on tip-offs, police picked up three unemployed suspects aged between 21 and 43 including two Vietnamese women for their alleged involvement in a similar drug syndicate.

Adnan said a 35-year-old local male was initially stopped by a police raiding party in front of a hotel before the women were picked up nearby last Friday.

He said police discovered a large stash of Ecstasy in pills, capsules and powder form worth at least RM45,300 after they were led to a condominium in Kuchai Entrepreneurs Park by the suspects.

Investigations showed both women were in a relationship with the same male suspect and one of the woman was married to him since 2011.