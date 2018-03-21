Cops find WWII bomb near Gerik

A buried World War II bomb was found in a flowerbed in Kampung Banggol Belimbing, Lenggong today, March 21, 2018. ― Picture courtesy of Gerik policeIPOH, March 21 ― Two men digging up soil for a flower bed in Lenggong, 50km from here, made a shocking discovery when they found a buried World War II bomb today.

The 14kg military aerial bomb, which is believed to hark back to the Japanese occupation, measuring 57cm long and 52cm across.

Gerik police chief Supt Ismail Che Isa said the complainant and his colleague were digging up a flowerbed at around 10am in Kampung Banggol Belimbing, Lenggong when they found the explosive.

The men, who were daily workers employed to dig the flower bed, then alerted the police.

Ismail said a team of 16 policemen from the Gerik police district and the Perak contingent's bomb disposal squad were called to dispose of the explosive safely.

“The bomb was located around 100m away from the Kuala Kangsar-Lenggong road,” Ismail said in a statement delivered via Whatsapp today.

“It took police around 15 minutes to detonate the bomb without any unwanted incidents.”