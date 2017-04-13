Cops extend remand for four suspects in human trafficking case

A policeman holds his gun at abandoned human trafficking camp in the jungle close the Thailand border at Bukit Wang Kelian May 26, 2015. Police has extended a remand for four human trafficking suspects in order to facilitate the probe. — Reuters picSHAH ALAM, April 13 — Four suspects detained to facilitate investigations into a human trafficking case at Bandar Mahkota Cheras in Kajang near here on Monday, had their remand extended five days, beginning today.

Selangor CID chief, ACP Fadzil Ahmat said the remand extension was to track down the mastermind of a syndicate behind the human trafficking.

“A more detailed investigation is still ongoing... the victims who were rescued have been housed in shelters,” he told reporters after attending an award ceremony for ‘Best Housing Management’ involving the Selangor police contingent.

Also present was Selangor police deputy chief, Datuk Mohd Fuad Abdul Latiff.

On Monday, 19 people aged between 17 and 28 were rescued in a police raid on an apartment in Kajang.

In the raid, the three men and the woman were detained on suspicion of being members of the syndicate.

Earlier at the function, Mohd Fuad presented awards to recipients of three categories under the ‘Best Housing Management’.

The categories are contingent quarters; quarters of the district police headquarters; and, police station quarters.

The award event, the objective of which is cleanliness and initiative to beautify areas is being held for the first time this year. — Bernama