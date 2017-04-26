Cops discover two babies concealed in plastic bags at Klang North Port

SHAH ALAM, April 26 ― Police discovered two bodies after finding black plastic bags on a bridge near Jalan Parang, Klang North Port, near here on Sunday.

North Klang district police chief ACP Mohd Yusoff Mamat said the two bodies of two dead babies were discovered following post-mortem conducted by a pathologist at the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital in Klang yesterday.

“Both bodies were wrapped in newspapers and placed in two black plastic bags. The first body is of a premature baby girl, estimated to be seven months old while the second is also a premature baby boy, likely to be five months old.

“When the police found the plastic bags, it was believed to contain only one body while the smaller bag contained the placenta when in fact it was a small sized baby boy yet to fully develop,” he said when contacted here today.

The plastic bags containing the bodies were found by a road surveyor who was doing maintenance work in the area around 9.50am.

He said the actual cause of death of both babies could not be ascertained as the bodies had started to decompose, however the baby girl was believed to have died about a week ago as her attached umbilical cord was drying out while the baby boy was found together with his placenta.

Mohd Yusoff said police were investigating the case under Section 318 of the Penal Code for concealing birth. ― Bernama