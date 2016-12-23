Cops discover fake US dollar, ringgit notes from member of MyKad syndicate

Malaysian ringgit notes are seen among US dollar bills in this photo illustration taken in Singapore in this August 24, 2015 file photo. Police found fake ringgit and US dollar notes while arresting a member of a fake MyKad syndicate. — Reuters pic TAWAU, Dec 23 — Police discovered fake notes in a house in Taman Bukit Bintang here on Wednesday following the arrest of a man during a special operation by the National Registration Department (NRD).

Tawau police chief ACP Fadil Marsus said police found fake RM100 notes and fourteen RM50 notes in a room which had been occupied by the 44-year-old suspect.

“All these notes were kept in a drawer of a wardrobe in his room,” he said here today.

The suspect was earlier picked up at a hotel car park here following his alleged involvement in a fake MyKad syndicate in the town as well as neighbouring districts.

Fadil said in the 10.30pm operation led by the NRD Investigation and Enforcement Division director Mohamad Yusri Hashim, they found fake currencies when inspecting a Naza Citra car the suspect was in.

“During the inspection, they found 171 fake US$100 (RM447) notes and two fake RM100 notes,” he said.

Fadil said the man would be remanded for four days to facilitate investigations.

In the six-hour operation, the NRD detained 10 individuals including two Indonesians and a Filipino men, all of whom are believed to be involved in the MyKad syndicate, at the hotel compound and in Kampung Tanjung Batu.

The police seized 29 fake MyKads, RM3,839 cash, a Naza Citra and Proton car, thumbprint scanner and a notebook gadget containing software to process information of clients.

Also seized were ATM cards; driving licence; eight mobile phones containing information pertaining to MyKad forgery; a book containing between 400 and 500 names of fake MyKad buyers; and transaction records since early this year. — Bernama