Cops detain two women suspected of making offensive statements against Johor Sultan

Two women suspected of making offensive statements against the Sultan of Johor, were detained by the police last night. — File picJOHOR BARU, Dec 23 ― Police detained two women last night who were believed to have made offensive statements against the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar via the social website, Facebook.

Johor Police Chief, Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Najmuddin Mohd said the women, aged 54 and 51, were detained by the Commercial Criminal Investigation Department of the Johor Contingent Police Headquarters at about 8.30pm at Batu Tiga, Shah Alam, Selangor after police acted following a report.

“The Johor police received a report at 1.17pm on December 20 concerning an offensive statement against DYMM Sultan Johor. The statement made could jeopardise harmony and the wellbeing of the country,” he said in a statement, here today.

Wan Ahmad Najmuddin said following the detention, police seized two mobile phones and two sim cards which were believed to have been used by the two women to make the offensive statements via the Facebook.

He said the case would be investigated under Section 233 (1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 which provided for a fine of not more than RM50,000 or a jail term of not more than one year or both, upon conviction.

In this regard, he said, police advised members of the public against abusing any application to issue false statements and those that could offend, abuse, threaten and bothered other people.

Meanwhile, Wan Ahmad Najmuddin said the police also detained another man yesterday evening on suspicion of making abusive statement against the Tunku Puteri of Johor, Tunku Tun Aminah Sultan Ibrahim via Facebook.

He said the 38-year-old man was detained about 6.45pm in Jalan Puyuh, Larkin Jaya, here after receiving a police report.

“The Johor police received a report on the abuse of the social media at 2.11am, yesterday. The report concerned an abusive statement against YAM Tunku Aminah that could threaten national harmony and wellbeing,” he said in a statement.

Wan Ahmad Najmuddin said following the arrest, police seized a sim card and a mobile phone believed to have been used by the suspect in making the abusive statement.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 233 (1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998. ― Bernama