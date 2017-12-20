Cops detain two people over Johor petrol station murder

File photo showing forensic investigators gathering fingerprints from the victim’s car on Sunday. — Picture by Bernama JOHOR BARU, Dec 20 — A man and a woman have been arrested to assist in the investigation of the Sunday murder of a 44-year-old moneylender at a petrol station in Taman Pelangi here today.

The arrests are the first by police since the incident happened, however Malay Mail understands that the man and the woman are not the prime suspects in the case.

Johor police chief Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd said the special task force arrested the duo who are aged between 19 and 22 but did not provide further details.

He urged the public to refrain from spreading rumours which can create confusion and cause alarm.

“Police can take action under Section 505 of the Penal Code for causing fear or alarm to the public,” he said in a statement.

Section 505 criminalises the publication and circulation of unverified news, which is considered public mischief and is punishable with a jail term of up to two years, a fine, or both.