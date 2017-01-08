Last updated Monday, January 09, 2017 6:59 am GMT+8

Cops detain teen linked to hoax bomb scare at Kelantan court, airport

Sunday January 8, 2017
09:19 PM GMT+8

The police have detained a teen in connection with a telephone call involving a hoax bomb threat to the Sultan Ismail Petra Airport (pic) and Kota Baru Court Complex. — Picture via Google MapsThe police have detained a teen in connection with a telephone call involving a hoax bomb threat to the Sultan Ismail Petra Airport (pic) and Kota Baru Court Complex. — Picture via Google MapsKOTA BARU, Jan 8 — The police have detained a teenager in connection with a telephone call involving a hoax bomb threat, to the Kota Baru Court Complex and the Sultan Ismail Petra Airport on December 28.

The 19-year-old suspect was picked up about 4am on January 6, at his house in Kota Baru, said Kelantan police chief Datuk Dr Ab Rahman Ismail.

The arrest was facilitated by police collaboration with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission, he told reporters at the state police contingent headquarters here today.

In a separate case, the police are in the midst of tracking down a man, in his 40s, who is linked to 11 cases of robberies and thefts in the state.

Ab Rahman said the crimes were committed since last month at several districts including Bachok, Kuala Krai and Machang. — Bernama

