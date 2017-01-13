Cops detain suspected bomb specialist in Nibong Tebal

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 13 ― A man, believed to be a bomb specialist, was detained with a female friend during a police raid at their rented house in Taman Minamah, Nibong Tebal near here yesterday.

The 32-year-old man, with six previous records, is believed to specialise in making bombs that could be detonated using remote control, Penang police chief Datuk Chuah Ghee Lye told a media conference here today.

He said during the raid, conducted at about 11am, police also seized various types of drugs and a piece of PVC rod.

“The PVC rod, measuring 2.66 metre long, contained four bomb pipes, attached with a wick, believed to be made by the male suspect,” he added.

He said police also seized transmitters, remote control, welding equipment, electro-mechanical components, a switch board, eight rounds of shotgun ammunition, a kerambit (curved knife) and drug paraphernalia.

On the drug seizures, he said, they included heroin (12.65gm), ketamin (18.35gm), syabu (3.26gm), ecstasy pills (24) and caffeine (one kg).

He said the man and his female friend, who is a married woman, aged 42, would be in remand for seven days to facilitate investigation. ― Bernama