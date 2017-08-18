Cops detain suspect in S. Korean woman’s murder

KUANTAN, Aug 18 ― Police have arrested a South Korean man, believed to be able to shed light on the recent murder of fellow countrywoman found in a toilet of a hotel in Genting Highlands, near here.

Bentong district police chief Supt Mohamad Mansor Mohd Nor said the 57-year-old suspect was detained at the compound of Tanjung Block, Bukit Tinggi Flat, Bentong, near here, at 2.45pm yesterday.

“The suspect tried to escape when he came across a police officer who was patrolling in the area after surveillance found that the suspect was in the vicinity of the flat.

“The police also seized a white Perodua Myvi car from the suspect and a mobile phone believed belonged to the victim,” he told reporters here today.

Mohamad Mansor added that the suspect was detained at the Bentong district police headquarters.

At 8.40am last Tuesday, the body of Xiang Lian Jin, 92, was found wrapped in a bedsheet in the toilet, merely 17 hours after the man was said to have entered her room, armed with a knife. ― Bernama