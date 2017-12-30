Cops detain suspect in connection with string of hotel robberies

Police said the suspect, with four previous records, would be in remand for seven days to facilitate investigation. — AFP picBUTTERWORTH, Dec 30 — Police detained a man for alleged involvement in robberies at budget hotels here in a raid at Pangsapuri Sri Melur, Jalan Raja Uda here last Wednesday.

Seberang Perai Utara (SPU) district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said the 20-year-old suspect , who is unemployed, was arrested at about 8.30pm following a public tip-off.

He said several reports on robbery at budget hotels had been lodged with the police, with the latest incident reported last Dec 22 involving two hotels in Jalan Raja uda here.

The first robbery occurred about 1.15 am when a man, wearing a cap, went to the hotel counter and threatened the cashier at knife-point to hand over the money from the register, he told reporters here today.

He said hotel cashier was stabbed on the hand, shoulder and head in the incident, Noorzainy said the second hotel was robbed about half-an-hour and a hotel employee was injured.

He said the suspect, with four previous records, would be in remand for seven days to facilitate investigation. — Bernama