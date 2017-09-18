Cops detain four pupils, two college students in ‘drug party’

BUTTERWORTH, Sept 18 — Four secondary school pupils and two college students were among 26 people detained by the police when they broke up a ‘drug party’ in a raid at the Kelisa Apartment in Perai here yesterday.

In the 11am raid, a police team picked up 15 men and 11 women who were found ‘high’ on drugs.

Seberang Perai Tengah police chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said the suspects comprised two male college students, form five male student, two form five female students, form three female student, businessman, lorry attendant, mechanic, a self-employed, factory worker and an unemployed.

The police also seized three erimin 5 pills, an ecstasy pill, two packets of ketamine worth RM200 and drug taking equipment,” he said here today.

Nik Ros Azhan said based on initial investigations, the suspects had rented the apartment which was converted into a homestay by its owner, and allegedly abused it to hold ‘drug’ parties.

Whenever a ‘drug party’ was to be held at the homestay, the suspects paid RM300 to the unsuspecting owner.

Nik Ros Azhan said the suspects tested positive for drugs and were remanded for four days to facilitate investigations.

He said the suspects tested positive for drugs and were remanded for four days. — Bernama