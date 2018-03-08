Cops deny robbing two Bangladeshi labourers

KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — Two policemen were charged in the Session’s Court here today with committing gang-robbery on two Bangladeshi labourers in November, last year.

Constable Abdul Nasir Abdul Mukil, 26, and Lance Corporal Mohd Faisal Yahya, 29, claimed trial to robbing Moshiar Rahman, 42, and Alam, 37, of RM8,000 and two mobile phones at a pedestrian bridge at the Pasar Seni LRT Station here at 6.50pm on November 14.

The charge under Section 395 of the Penal Code provides for up to 20 years jail and liable to whipping on conviction.

Judge Mohd Ghazali Mohamad Taib set RM8,000 as bail with one surety for each of the accused and ordered them to report to the nearest police station once a week.

The court set March 23 as the next mention date.

Deputy public prosecutor Raya Nurakmal Farhan Aziz appeared for the prosecution while counsel P. Suthes represented both cops. — Bernama