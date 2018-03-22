Cops cripple two gangs of suspected burglars in Ipoh

IPOH, March 22 ― The police have solved 43 cases of break-ins at houses and schools since January, with the the arrest of 13 suspected burglars belonging to two groups here last week.

Loot comprising a car and an assortment of electronic items, among others and worth about RM440,000 , were seized from the suspects who were members of the groups, dubbed “Vios Putih” and “Jimmy”.

State CID chief, SAC Yahya Abd Rahman said seven members of the “Vios Putih” group, which included two Vietnamese women were nabbed on March 12, 17 and 19 in Ipoh and Kuala Lumpur.

He said the suspects, aged between 27 and 55, were linked to house break-in cases in Ipoh, including those at Taman Rishah, Bercham, Menglembu, Tambun and Pasir Puteh, with losses estimated at RM400,000.

Speaking to reporters at the Ipoh police headquarters here today, he said among the seizures were a Toyota Vios, nine different brands of cell phones, five rings, three gold pendants and four gold chains with silver pendants.

On the “Jimmy” group, Yahya said six suspected members, including two local women were detained on March 14, 15 and 16 in Ipoh, and loot worth about RM40,000 seized.

He said the suspects, aged between 22 and 28 were linked to eight school break-in cases in the Ampang Baru, Pasir Puteh, Sungai Senam and Manjoi areas.

“Among the items seized were laptops, cameras, bags and battery chargers,” he added. ― Bernama