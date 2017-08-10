Cops confirm well-connected preacher nabbed for molest

The self-styled preacher reportedly used Facebook, as well as his status, religious appearance, and promise of religious talks to lure women before taking advantage of them through religious healing or blessing ceremonies. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — The police have confirmed that a man who is close to top Malaysian politicians by claiming to be an Islamic preacher has been arrested for allegedly molesting a woman.

The Star reported Kuala Lumpur CID chief Asst Comm Rusdi Mohd Isa as confirming the man was remanded on Friday after a report was lodged by the alleged victim’s father, but was released on bail on Tuesday.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 354 of the Penal Code, which handles assault or use of criminal force to a person with intent to outrage modesty.

The Iraqi has used several Arabic honorifics for himself such as Sheikh (Arabic for “revered elder”) and Habib (“beloved”), including claiming to be a descendant of Prophet Muhammad.

He is also a familiar face in major Islamic events held in Malaysia, and has been on stage during the government-endorsed “Malam Cinta Rasul” (Love the Prophet Night) events.

Rusdi told mStar, The Star’s sister publication, that the man holds Malaysian permanent resident status.

The self-styled preacher reportedly used Facebook, as well as his status, religious appearance, and promise of religious talks to lure women before taking advantage of them through religious healing or blessing ceremonies.

A check by Malay Mail Online on a Facebook page claiming to represent the preacher showed numerous photos of the man with top leaders from both ruling party Umno and the Opposition, and even Islamist party PAS.