Cops conduct sweep to flush out foreigners with terrorist links

Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay says police are detecting and taking action against foreigners suspected of having links with terrorists, especially those involved in activities in Syria. — Foto BernamaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 ― Police are conducting integrated operations to flush out foreigners suspected of having links with terrorist groups before the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games begins.

Federal Police (Bukit Aman) Special Branch Counter-Terrorism Division principal assistant director Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the operations around the Klang Valley were being carried out to ensure the sporting event proceeded smoothly.

“We will detect and take action against foreigners suspected of having links with terrorists, especially those involved in activities in Syria,” he told reporters here yesterday.

According to him, the operation had the cooperation of the Atomic Energy Licensing Board (AELB) which loaned equipment to detect radioactive elements.

Earlier, Ayob Khan had headed a six-hour operation starting at noon around Jalan Masjid India, a popular spot for foreigners in the federal capital.

Following the operation, 275 individuals from Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Nepal, Indonesia, Myanmar, Oman, Yemen, Uzbekistan, Thailand, Nigeria, Sri Lanka and locals were hauled up and brought to Bukit Aman headquarters for further investigations.

They included screening based on Interpol’s terrorist database.

Ayob Khan said the operation also busted a document forging syndicate involving a Pakistani national at a condominium in Jalan Masjid India.

He said police also seized RM40,000, 62 passports of various countries and a machine to forge Immigration Department stickers.

About 200 officers and personnel from various police units such the General Operations Force, Special Action Unit, Forensic Unit as well as the Immigration Department and the National Registration Department took part in the operation.