Cops bust drug lab near Hindu temple in Ipoh

Ipoh District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Ali Tamby (centre) shows drugs that were seized from a drug lab in Sibilin March 13, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib IPOH, March 13 — Police arrested two men after they raided a drug lab that has been operating for the last three months behind a Hindu temple in Silibin here.

District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Ali Tamby said acting on a tip off, a police team raided the drug lab and arrested the duo aged 32 and 50 on Sunday at 4.30pm.

“The 32-year-old suspect had four previous criminal records and tested positive for methamphetamine,” he said.

Speaking to reporters at the district police station here today, Mohd Ali said initial investigations revealed the suspects would only make the drugs upon receiving an order.

“Police seized 9.3kg of liquid methamphetamine with a street value of RM651,000 from the lab,” he said.

Mohd Ali said both the suspects had knowledge on how to cook the drugs.

Both men had been remanded for six days starting yesterday to be investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Commenting on a separate case, Mohd Ali said a 34-year-old man was arrested in Taman Seri Kurau, Bercham after police found a stash of drugs on him and his car at 3pm.

“He had various types of drugs such as ecstasy, ketamine and methamphetamine with a combined street value of RM335,979,” he said.

The suspect failed a drug test and has been remanded for six days under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.