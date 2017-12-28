Cops bust counterfeit money syndicate in Nilai

The counterfeit American dollars were worth US$346,400 (RM1.3 million) while the counterfeit Malaysian ringgit were worth RM13,600. — Reuters picSEREMBAN, Dec 28 — Police have foiled a counterfeit money syndicate with the arrest of three men and two women, and confiscating 3,464 pieces of counterfeit American Dollar notes and 136 counterfeit Malaysian Ringgit notes, with each piece worth US$100 and RM100.

Negri Sembilan Police chief Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin said the five were detained in a raid on a house in Kampung Jijan Tengah, Nilai, yesterday morning..

Police seized a bag containing a plastic full of green and black cut-up papers in Special Ops conducted at 11am and syabu weighing 10.91 grammes, worth RM1,300,” he told a press conference here, today.

Urine tests conducted on all the suspects found them to positive for methamphetamine and they also had many previous criminal records.

Noor Azam said initial investigations found that the suspects had been active in distributing drugs since three or four years ago and the drugs were meant for the Nilai market.

“We believe one of the suspects got the drugs and took it to the house where they sorted the distribution. Two of the suspects were mechanics, while the others were jobless.”

Asked about the connection between the drugs and counterfeit money, Noor Azam said it was still being investigated by the Commercial Crime Investigation Department. — Bernama