Cops bring tahfiz school arson suspect back to crime scene

Rescue personnel at the Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah religious school in Kuala Lumpur. ― Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — A suspect held by police to assist the probe into the tahfiz school fire that killed 23 people last Thursday was today brought back to scene.

The youth, escorted by several policemen, was seen at the Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah tahfiz school in Kampung Datuk Keramat at 2:40pm, according to news portal The Star Online.

Pictured wearing a face mask and a black cap, the suspect was initially taken to the lake in Taman Tasik Datuk Keramat, located behind the school, before he was brought into the school building shortly after.

The police had earlier cordoned off the religious school building as well as several roads leading into the park area.