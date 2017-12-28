Cops arrest teens in Pahang murder case

Of the nine, a 15 and 17-year-old were reported to be directly involved in the incident. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — Police have detained nine people to assist with their probe into the murder of a female teenager in Pahang back in October.

Of the nine, a 15 and 17-year-old were reported to be directly involved in the incident, Pahang Criminal Investigation Department Chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Othman Nayan said.

“The two teenagers will be charged at the court in Temerloh on Friday (December 29),” Othman said in a statement today.

According to The Star Online, a handphone believed to have belonged to the victim was also recovered from the suspects.

Othman said that the 14-year-old girl’s body was spotted floating in Sungai Triang, Bera, on October 26 with a subsequent autopsy showing 45 stab wounds to the chest, abdomen, back, arms and leg, likely caused by a knife.

Othman said that family members have since identified the body of the girl.