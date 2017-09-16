Cops arrest seven teens to assist in tahfiz school fire probe

File photo of the view showing the second floor of the Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah religious school in Kuala Lumpur after a fire broke out, September 14, 2017. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 16 ― Police have arrested seven teenagers to assist in the investigations into the tahfiz school fire in Kampung Datuk Keramat on Thursday morning which killed 23 people.

In a one-paragraph flash, national newswire Bernama cited KL police chief Datuk Amar Singh as confirming the arrests. He is scheduled to hold a press conference at 8pm tonight.

The fire at the Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah tahfiz school in Kuala Lumpur is believed to be the deadliest since the 1989 fire where 27 female students of a Kedah tahfiz school were killed in their sleep.

The Islamic religious boarding school’s building reportedly lacked a certificate to declare it fit for occupation, and the school had also yet to be granted approval by the Fire and Rescue Department to start using the building.

The Fire and Rescue Department was last month reported to have recorded 211 fires at tahfiz schools throughout the country from 2015 to 2017, with RM1.4 million worth of losses in the first three months this year alone from fires at around 30 Islamic religious schools including tahfiz schools, pondok schools and madrasah.



