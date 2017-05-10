Cops arrest scammer selling cheap bogus cars

A man has been arrested for selling cheap bogus cars on social media. — File picKUALA LUMPUR, May 10 ― The action of a man deceiving more than 80 individuals in buying bogus cheap cars was uncovered when he was arrested by the police yesterday evening.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) (Cyber Crime and Multimedia Investigation Division) deputy director Datuk Mohd Kamaruddin Md Din said the 42-year-old man was detained in Pekan Setiawan, Perak, around 3pm yesterday.

“Also seized were two mobile phones, six ATM cards and a laptop believed to be used to carry out the scam.

“The suspect is believed to have started scamming since last year and we have recently received 81 police reports on the actions of the suspect that have resulted in a total loss of RM218,500,” he said in a statement here today.

According to Mohd Kamaruddin, the suspect advertised the sale of cheap cars on social media such as mudah.com (website), Facebook and Instagram in his modus operandi.

“Victims who were interested in the cars were asked to make a deposit between RM500 and RM3,000. However, a day after the transaction, the victims were told that there were other buyers who were willing to pay the full amount. Upon receiving full payment from the victims, he would then suddenly disappear,” he said.

Mohd Kamaruddin said, further investigation on the suspect revealed that he possessed 11 local bank accounts owned by five individuals who were used to funnel payments from the victims to the suspect.

“We will apply for the suspect's remand tomorrow to assist in investigations, “ he added. ― Bernama