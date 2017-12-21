Cops arrest four more people over JB murder case

The remains of alleged gang leader Tan Aik Chai, 44, who was brutally killed at a petrol station in Taman Pelangi, was brought to Melaka for his final rites, December 21, 2017. — Picture by Roslan KhamisJOHOR BARU, Dec 21 — Four young men were arrested early today to assist investigations into the brazen murder of moneylender Tan Aik Chai, 44, at a petrol station in Taman Pelangi here.

This brings to total six detainees, following the arrest of a couple at a hotel in Butterworth, Penang yesterday.

“The four were picked-up early today to assist in investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code for the murder,” an informed source told Malay Mail.

All six have been presented to the Magistrates’ Court and a seven-day remand order was granted to the police by Magistrate Noor Aisyah Ahmad.

Johor police chief Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd is expected to issue a media statement on the latest arrests later today.

Tan, whom sources said had a long list of police records, mostly for drug offences, was stabbed by four assailants and run over twice in their white BMW 520d car last Sunday while he was inflating the tyres of his Volkswagon Polo car at a petrol station.

His female companion who was inside the car and several other people at the petrol station witnessed the killing happening. The act was recorded by one of the witnesses and later uploaded on to the internet.

Earlier this morning, Tan’s body was taken from the Nirvana Memorial Centre in Jalan Skudai where a three-day wake was held, to his hometown in Melaka at 9.45am today where he will be buried.

Tan’s Vietnamese female companion, who some have said was his wife, and several relatives of the deceased boarded a bus and escort the body.