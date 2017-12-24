Cops arrest couple for allegedly abusing infant daughter

File picture shows Kajang police chief Assistant Commissioner Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof speaking at a press conference October 25, 2017. — Bernama picKAJANG, Dec 24 — Police have arrested two individuals for allegedly abusing their infant daughter who was found bleeding near her private parts and with bruises all over her body.

Kajang police chief Assistant Commissioner Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof said police received a report lodged by a 25-year-old man on Friday, who claimed his 10-month-old daughter was vomiting and that there were blood stains on her nappy.

He said investigations showed the man’s wife had sent the victim to a nursery in Taman Desa Baiduri, Cheras around 7am before picking her up at 2.30pm on Thursday.

Several hours later, he was informed through a phone call from his wife that the victim suddenly began vomiting and there were blood on her nappy.

The father immediately brought his daughter to a nearby clinic and the doctor referred him to Hospital Kuala Lumpur for further treatment.

A medical examination conducted at the hospital revealed bruises on several parts of her body and doctors believed her abdomen may have been abused.

During the examination, bruises were found on her stomach, back, ears, head and noticeable bleeding near the victim’s nether region.

However doctors discovered the victim’s hymen was still intact with no injuries to her genitals and concluded that the bruises on her body were the result of an abuse.

The victim’s siblings, aged five and three were also detained at Hospital Kuala Lumpur for further check-ups of possible abuse.

Ahmad Dzaffir said the father had ruled out the nanny’s involvement in the abuse in his police report, as his eldest child was previously under the same nanny’s care and was in good condition.

Further investigations also showed the victim was the youngest child to the man’s girlfriend and was fathered by another man.

Both the girlfriend and the father were not married but stayed together.

Police subsequently arrested the father and his girlfriend in Kajang and Ampang to facilitate investigations yesterday.

A background checks revealed that both had previous criminal and drug convictions.